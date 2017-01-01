Like HowStuffWorks on Facebook!

Featured Channels

Culture

Why are people superstitious about double-yolked eggs?

Why are people superstitious about double-yolked eggs?

Office Do's and Don'ts: The Workplace Etiquette Quiz

Greek or Roman Deity? Quiz

How the FDA Works

10 Fairy Tales That Were Way Darker Than You Realized as a Kid

How the Philadelphia Experiment Worked

Animals

Do mice really love cheese?

Do mice really love cheese?

How were tarpans different from domestic horses?

Do rabbits really go crazy in March?

What if there were no sharks?

10 Animals With Better Jobs Than You

How good is an elephant's memory?

Home & Garden

10 Most Infamous Stains in History

10 Most Infamous Stains in History

Are poinsettias poisonous?

5 Helpful First-time Homebuyer Programs

10 Tools You Need to Paint Your Home's Exterior

How Jackhammers Work

How often should I repaint the exterior of my home?

HowStuffWorks on Facebook

Entertainment

Making the Kessel Run: The 'Star Wars' Starships Quiz

Making the Kessel Run: The 'Star Wars' Starships Quiz

The 'Knots Landing' Quiz

The Biggie Vs. Tupac Quiz

The Truth Is Out There: 'X-Files' Quiz

How Brickfilm Works 

10 of the Most Dangerous Circus Acts Performed Today

Auto

Why are green cars considered unlucky in NASCAR?

Why are green cars considered unlucky in NASCAR?

10 Tips for Selling a Used Car Online

Do red cars get pulled over more often for speeding?

Can your car tell you when the light's about to change?

The World Rally Car Quiz

10 Red Flags for Used Car Buyers

Science

Hear Ye, Hear Ye! A Medieval Science Quiz

Hear Ye, Hear Ye! A Medieval Science Quiz

10 Ways Space Is Trying to Kill You

Are you safe from lightning if it's not thundering?

Are you a subatomic superstar?

How to Survive a Mass Extinction

10 Extinct Hominids

Money

10 Tips for Avoiding Identity Theft

10 Tips for Avoiding Identity Theft

How Health Savings Accounts Work

How long should you keep your tax records?

10 Biggest Expenses in a Couple's First Year

10 Most Common Questions About Taxes

How does your business structure affect your business taxes?