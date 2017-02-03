Like HowStuffWorks on Facebook!

Today on HowStuffWorks

How Corporate Bankruptcy Works
How Corporate Bankruptcy Works

Featured Channels

Health

Is breakfast really the most important meal?

Is breakfast really the most important meal?

5 Physical Problems Doctors Fix With Glue

Are antibiotics safe to take during pregnancy?

If You Loved Me You'd Stop and Other Lies of Substance Use: Drug Dependence Quiz

How Zika Virus Works

How to Report Life Changes for the Affordable Care Act

Adventure

How Airbnb Works

How Airbnb Works

Antarctica Quiz

A Splendid Chateau: The Versailles Quiz

10 Mysterious Disappearances in National Parks

10 Weirdest Museums You Really Should Visit

Scary Australian Wildlife Quiz

Lifestyle

Why does salt prevent food from spoiling?

Why does salt prevent food from spoiling?

Are you a cheese whiz?

The Ultimate Craft Beer Quiz

The Anheuser-Busch InBev Quiz

The Not-so-cheesy Pizza Quiz

How Quinoa Works

HowStuffWorks on Facebook

Science

Can a tornado cross a river?

Can a tornado cross a river?

Is there a secret city under Walt Disney World?

Volcanic Eruptions Quiz

Can drones be used in construction?

The Innovations in Video Game Design Quiz

Does the full moon affect your sleep?

Culture

Growing Up in the '90s Quiz

Growing Up in the '90s Quiz

10 Historically Pivotal Murders

10 IKEA Etiquette Rules

Test Your Knowledge: $10 Vocabulary Words Quiz

10 Wrong Grammar Rules Everyone Knows

Is it rude to point out someone else's rudeness?

Animals

Test Your Knowledge: Mantis Shrimp Quiz

Test Your Knowledge: Mantis Shrimp Quiz

Do mice really love cheese?

10 Weird Ways Organisms Reproduce

What if there were no sharks?

How Woolly Mammoths Worked

The Unicorn of the Sea: Narwhal Quiz

Money

10 Tips to Avoid an IRS Audit

10 Tips to Avoid an IRS Audit

Tax Exemptions and the Affordable Care Act

10 Worthwhile Energy-efficient Tax Breaks

What is nontaxable income?

How much do IRA contributions reduce taxes?

10 Worst Mistakes to Make on Your Taxes